The Witch Elm Markets are back for Beltane!

Witch Elm 1

The alternative artists and makers are back on Saturday the 29th of April between 9am and 5pm to fulfil all your witchy needs with tarot readings, crystals, alternative artworks, jewellery and much, MUCH more!!

Witch Elm 1

Local witchy women and alternative art enthusiasts Cheryl and Stef are the organisers and two of the sellers at this Beltane themed event.

Stef, the the artist and maker behind Agni Prasada Burning will be there with her witchy inspired freehand pyrography pieces, intricately designed mushrooms and macabre tarot deck.

Cheryl, the owner and creator behind Wishful Willow will be there with her one of a kind crystal necklaces, freestanding crystals and handcrafted accessories.

Witch Elm 2

Jo, the part hippy, part goth, and whole witchy workforce behind Patternorium will be there with her beautifully handcrafted Broomsticks, unique witches bells and her incredible range of Victorian-Gothic Home decor.

Witch Elm 3

Amy of Empress of the Moon will be there with her colourful handmade beeswax candles, her range of magical anointing oils, sage sticks and her altar tools and accessories too!

Witch Elm 4

Laura, the artist and maker behind Sea of Curiosities will be joining us with her miniature gothic artworks, macabre home decor pieces and whimsical bookmark collection.

Entry is free and the market is indoors on the lower mall level which is accessible via the car parks and street entrances.

For more information and to find out who else will be trading at this amazing event please CLICK HERE