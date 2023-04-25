Mander goes Medieval!

Medival 1

Join the Mander Centre for some FREE Bank Holiday fun on Monday 1st May from 10am-5pm as the Centre goes Medieval. Actionblast Events is turning back the clock to Medieval times at this free to attend and enjoy event.

Train to be a medieval Knight at the Mander Centre.

Enjoy free combat displays and take part in the Knight school to learn some new skills.

Larpers and Jesters head to the Mander Centre

Laugh and play along with the comedy jesters and join in the games on offer.

Get your face painted for free from 12-4pm and get into character!

Get into character with FREE face painting by Cheeky Gorgeous Events.