Brindley Kia Offers £500 Loyalty Saving on New Kia Vehicles

This loyalty saving is an exclusive offer for existing Kia drivers and is available on top of any other retail offer. It’s available for a limited time only, so it's the perfect opportunity for Kia drivers to upgrade their ride at an unbeatable price!

Whether you're looking for a modern compact car like the Picanto, Rio, or Stonic, or a crossover like the new Kia XCeed, or the award-winning all-new Niro EV - Brindley Kia has the perfect car for you. And with the additional £500 loyalty saving for existing Kia owners, who could resist?

And as if that wasn't enough, you can also take advantage of their industry leading 7-year warranty on any new Kia purchased to give you the ultimate peace of mind.

2023 really is the year for the Penn Road dealership, as not only with this fantastic offer, but Brindley Kia Wolverhampton is also currently experiencing a re-development of their site which started in March. Remaining completely open throughout, the site continues the group’s eco-conscious objectives by installing green technology throughout including additional vehicle charging points for electric cars, as well as solar panels.

The business is flourishing and has implemented a highly efficient process during the developments that caters to all customer's needs, making it easy and hassle-free. The site is open and fully operational with courtesy cars still being available with a fully functioning carpark on site. Not only that, but it’s also never been easier to have your car serviced, with the ability to check your car in the night before so it’s speedy and efficient.

The dealership is a vibrant hub of activity, where you can find all their latest models. You can see the stunning range of Kia vehicles, with a team of friendly and knowledgeable sales staff on hand to assist you.

