Black Country Artisan Fair

Black Country Artisan Fairs

Black Country Artisan Fairs

Designers Sarah Ellen Designs and That’s Sew Becky are back curating a colourful collection of the regions most talented artists, makers and bakers. Come join them and 20+ amazing sellers on March 25th in the Mander Centre from 9-5pm.

Black Country Artisan Fairs

For the first time they have P&V Crafted a handmade leather goods maker creating wonders delights for all your geeky needs.

Black Country Artisan Fairs

Let’s relax with candle maker Restore Glow and the sweet scents that will fill your rooms with their stunning selection of handmade candles and gifts.

Black Country Artisan Fairs

Another new seller at this market is the amazing local artist Radio Active Wolves, bringing LGBTQ+ and wonder to us all. Looking for something a little different then look no further than Elaine Farmer Mosaics. Her creations are a wonderment.

Black Country Artisan Fairs

Look at these super cute little ghosties!! Who says Halloweens just once a year, we say it’s all year round with Stitchcrvft!