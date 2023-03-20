Notification Settings

Black Country Artisan Fair

Come shop all the handmade delights at the first Black Country Artisan Fairs of the year!!

Designers Sarah Ellen Designs and That’s Sew Becky are back curating a colourful collection of the regions most talented artists, makers and bakers. Come join them and 20+ amazing sellers on March 25th in the Mander Centre from 9-5pm.

For the first time they have P&V Crafted a handmade leather goods maker creating wonders delights for all your geeky needs.

Let’s relax with candle maker Restore Glow and the sweet scents that will fill your rooms with their stunning selection of handmade candles and gifts.

Another new seller at this market is the amazing local artist Radio Active Wolves, bringing LGBTQ+ and wonder to us all. Looking for something a little different then look no further than Elaine Farmer Mosaics. Her creations are a wonderment.

Look at these super cute little ghosties!! Who says Halloweens just once a year, we say it’s all year round with Stitchcrvft!

For more information visit www.mandercentre.co.uk and stay up to date by following us on social media @mandercentre.

