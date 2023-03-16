School growth results in staff recruitment drive at Thomas Telford UTC!

Pupils

• Science

• Music

• Modern Foreign Languages

• Design Technology

• Geography

• Teaching Assistants

These posts are suitable for an ECT or experienced teacher.

Thomas Telford UTC is a high performing secondary academy and a member of one of the highest performing MATs in the country. We expect and strive for the highest standards in everything we do and all staff, in both teaching and support roles, have a part to play. You will enjoy working in state-of-the-art facilities, with a calm positive and respectful environment.

Thomas Telford UTC was established in September 2020 to provide the young people of Wolverhampton and the surrounding region a unique combination of excellent academic achievement and first-class preparation for their future. We are massively over-subscribed with 900 applications for Year 7 for September 2023.

Thomas Telford UTC is looking for inspirational staff to help shape an innovative approach to education. Thomas Telford UTC is situated in a brand new, purpose-built building in Wolverhampton city centre at the Springfield Campus. The UTC buildings form the first stage of the £100 million regeneration of the Springfield Campus led by the University of Wolverhampton to form a national centre of excellence for Architecture and the Built Environment.

We are looking for teaching staff to join us and we are looking to employ the very best teachers and support staff whose primary focus will be to drive academic excellence. We welcome applications from ECT’s.

In return the UTC offers:

• An exceptional teaching environment

• Working in collaboration with the Thomas Telford School Multi Academy Trust

• Close links with the University of Wolverhampton

• Payments for cover lessons and performance related pay

The Principal Av Gill said: “. I am honoured to be entrusted with leading Thomas Telford UTC on a journey that I am confident will see this flagship establishment become the gold standard for secondary education in Wolverhampton. I want every child that comes to Thomas Telford UTC to be part of the fabric of the school, and to go home every day fulfilled and happy that they have made progress in their learning and development. Our partners at Thomas Telford School and the University of Wolverhampton believe that all students deserve the chance to flourish in an exceptional environment that offers access to cutting-edge technology and unique, hands-on experiences. Together, we will provide our students with the perfect combination of academic and technical excellence in preparation for the world of work and the fantastic opportunities that await them. The innovative and distinct curriculum that we offer both inspires our students and prepares them for an outstanding future. “I am excited about the individual growth of each of our students over the coming years.”.

Thomas Telford UTC prides itself on offering:

• Broad and Balanced Curriculum

• Strong Emphasis on STEAM Subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Maths)

• Superb Learning Environment

• State-of-the-Art Facilities

• Excellent Enrichment Opportunities

• First-Class Employer Engagement

• Unrivalled Academic and Technical Education

• Real Life Research & Development Projects

• Extensive Support from the University of Wolverhampton and The Thomas Telford Multi-Academy Trust

