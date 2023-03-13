Unlock the power of recruitment with Star Job Search

We have something for everyone.

Finding the right job website as someone recruiting for a business can be a game changer for your recruitment process. Star Job Search will help you save time and effort by providing you with a pool of qualified candidates that fit your requirements.

Star Job Search provides permanent, temporary and contract staffing solutions for companies across the whole of the UK, but we specialise in local candidates based in the West Midlands and Shropshire. What sets us apart from other job search websites is that we are backed by the region’s largest independent media organisation, the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

If you choose to recruit with Star Job Search, you will experience a whole host of incredible features such as:

• Quick and intuitive dashboard

• Easy upload of jobs

• Self-service feel – everything you need is all in one place

Not only are you able to benefit from the region's most trusted and biggest news publisher, it means that you have a whole portfolio of titles behind you. Star Job Search enables you to recruit easily and seamlessly with our unique offering.

Star Job Search, in close collaboration with Star Employment works closely with leading employers in a wide range of industries that offer excellent career growth opportunities.

Join thousands of local businesses in securing the right fit for your vacancy, post your job today from as little as £99.

We don’t stop there.

Our expert packages provide you with many options for you to choose the right offering for you. Star Job Search with Star Employment are here to help you with performance reports, advertising in Express & Star or Shropshire Star, even a dedicated account manager and more.

We have something for everyone. See below for more details.

Simply visit www.starjobsearch.co.uk to register and follow the steps for posting your vacancy you’ll be live within minutes reaching thousands of potential applicants as little as £99.