A Warm Welcome Awaits

Elegant and high-quality décor and furnishings create an exemplary interior, combining contemporary, functional building designs and modern, exciting aesthetics. Avery strives to create an atmosphere where residents feel safe, cared for and happy. They are actively encouraged to personalise their bedrooms with small items of furniture and keepsakes, truly making it a home from home.

The design seamlessly integrates other amenities, including a salon, therapy suite, cinema room, shared lounges and private dining room, which can be hired for special occasions with friends and family. Nurturing an atmosphere of care and companionship, daily activities and outings are all part of a supportive lifestyle that helps residents enjoy life to the full.

Life in the Garden

Outside the home, residents can relax and enjoy the outdoors in the garden. With well-stocked beds, the garden is ideal for green-fingered residents who can enjoy tending the plants and growing produce for the kitchen. The garden can equally be enjoyed by those who want to relax and take in the sights and fragrances or take afternoon tea on one of the terraces.

Meet the Bridge Manor Team

General Manager Debbie Rowley and Deputy Manager Donetta McDonnell have been working together in partnership since the home opened. They provide a warm welcome to all, and residents loved ones are encouraged to become active participants in the home’s life.

Debbie describes her vision for Bridge Manor as becoming an outstanding care home, “We are so proud to be part of the Wombourne community. Recently, we invited local community members for a Cutlery-free Dining Experience and a talk from Jo Crossland, Avery’s Head of Dementia and Resident Mental Well-being. The event was a great success, with visitors commenting on how valuable they found the experience.”

Visit the home and talk to staff, residents, and family members to get a real sense of the community at Bridge Manor. For further event details, visit facebook.com/BridgeManorCareHome