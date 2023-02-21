Shropshire Fostering provides homes for hundreds of children across the county.

Why is Shropshire Fostering Different?

Unlike most agencies we ensure foster parents are paid a continuous amount, whether they have a child in their care or not. Knowing they will receive regular payments allows our foster parents to relax and enjoy spending time with the children in their care.

At Shropshire Fostering we know each child really well and we make sure we place them with well-matched foster parents where possible. We work with local children and local people, and it is only as a last resort that we foster children outside of the area. This means that children can maintain links with schools and other groups, and they are living in a neighbourhood they are familiar with.

Another thing that makes us stand out from the crowd is that we aren’t a profit-making agency – all our money goes back into the agency and towards supporting children and the foster parents that care for them.

When is the best time to start fostering?

We are always on the lookout for foster carers and you can get in contact with us at any time of the year. Even during school holidays we talk with people about taking that step towards becoming a foster parent.

There are a range of options available, such as part-time fostering or becoming a respite foster carer. There’s also a lot of support through various groups and training. Living with a foster family can transform a child’s life, giving them stability and safety. We have an urgent need for foster cares so why not get in touch with us today?

How many children are in need of fostering?

The number of children that need to be placed with a foster carer is increasing. In the last year it has gone up a significant amount. Twelve months ago we had 435 children that needed to be fostered. In the last year that has increased to 536 children.

What support do you offer foster parents?

We have an excellent support package for foster carers which includes a 24/7 phone line if they are in need of advice, as well as peer support and specific training.

On top of that, we also organise social events, fun days and BBQs so that foster families can get together and be part of a fantastic community.

Who can become a foster parent?

The great thing about fostering is that we accept people from all walks of life. The don’t need to have children of their own and can be married, single or in a same sex relationship. They do need to fit certain criteria, such as having a spare room and being over 21 years old – but this can all be discussed when someone makes their first enquiry.

Where can I find out about fostering?

It can take a while to reach a decision about becoming a foster parent, so we recommend people have a look at our info pack.

We’ll send you the pack and there’s no pressure, it is packed with information about fostering, who is eligible and the support available. To request a pack go to https://www.shropshirefostering.co.uk/enquire/