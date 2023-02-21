Brindley Kia new Wolverhampton showroom

The Penn Road dealership will stay open throughout the development which starts in March, and is expected to take around 10-months and cost £2 million. There will be a temporary Sales office on site along with our Aftersales departments. This will ensure that there will be minimal inconvenience for customers throughout the build.

Always ahead of the curve, the site continues the group’s eco-conscious objectives by installing green technology throughout the build and will include additional vehicle charging points for electric cars, as well as Solar panels to reduce the sites carbon footprint. In the last two years, the group has spent over £1,500,000 on both solar panels and electric car charging points to future proof the group as electric cars become increasingly popular.

The thriving business has been a landmark on the Penn Road for many years, becoming a Brindley site in 1997 and has represented the award-winning Kia franchise for almost twenty years. In that time Kia has grown beyond recognition in both the quality, and number of cars that it sells in the UK winning many awards including ‘Overall Car of the Year’ for their EV6 for 2022.

Brindley Kia new Wolverhampton showroom

The fantastic growth the group has enjoyed over recent years, has led it to move their head office from Penn Road to a new 7 acre site at Featherstone that combines as a group car preparation and storage centre. It is also home of the group’s Fleet department which has grown massively and now supplies over 4000 cars per annum to customers all over the UK.

The Wolverhampton Kia site is one of two Kia dealerships that the group represents, the other located in Tipton. Other franchises represented by the group over 11 sites are: Honda, Hyundai, MG, Volvo, Nissan, Mazda and Maxus.

Brindley Kia new Wolverhampton showroom

The Brindley Group was founded over 90 years ago, and enjoys a fantastic heritage, remaining one of the few large family-owned Motor Groups in the Midlands. Founded by Bill Brindley in 1931 selling Morris cars from a wooden shed in Codsall, it has grown from strength to strength. From the 1960’s the group was managed by Robin Brindley and under his diligent stewardship the group expanded to the size it is today. Robin remains the Chairman of Brindley Garages which in recent years has been run by his Stepson Che Watson, who is Managing Director, alongside over 300 friendly and talented staff.