A Warm & Welcome Community

Wombourne care Home

From award-winning care provider Avery Healthcare, Bridge Manor Care Home in Wombourne offers residents a home-from-home while giving families and friends peace of mind that support and care are available 24/7, with residential, dementia and respite care services available.

Wombourne care Home

Across its care homes, Avery is proud to build strong community links, including with young people, with research suggesting intergenerational interactions can increase resident well-being and improve children’s social and emotional skills.

Debbie Rowley, Bridge Manor Home Manager, joined the Avery family in 2016. With a career spanning over thirty years, Debbie has a background in nursing, working in the NHS before moving to the private sector and has a wealth of knowledge, having worked in nursing homes since 1995.

Debbie describes her vision for Bridge Manor as “Becoming an outstanding care home in collaboration with the local community. By creating an open, positive culture, Bridge Manor will be a home of which the Wombourne community can be proud.” Recently, local community professionals were invited for an Open Day, including members of the Wombourne and District Community Association with guests enjoyed complimentary refreshments in the home’s private dining room.

The dedicated carers at Bridge Manor deliver the highest possible standards in senior living, and its dedicated memory care suites reflect the sector-leading Avery model for people living with the many forms of dementia. Residents are supported to live life well in a calm environment that reflects the most up-to-date dementia care research.

Wombourne care Home

Well-being co-ordinators produce a varied programme of activities and events. Residents are supported with personal interests not already covered in the calendar and memory, physical and sensory-based activities are designed with therapeutic outcomes in mind, including trips out in the minibus, creative workshops, exercise classes and live entertainment.

Call today to arrange a visit to the home, take a guided tour of the facilities with a member of the friendly team and meet the manager over a cup of tea. You can also join them for a Cutlery-free Dining Experience and Dementia Talk with Avery Healthcare’s Head of Dementia and Resident Mental Well-being, Jo Crossland, on 23rd February. Alternatively, come along to their Open Day on 10th March.

For further details of the home’s upcoming events, visit facebook.com/BridgeManorCareHome