A Sixth Form that Means Business

The vast majority of employers believe that school leavers have not been adequately prepared for the work place and that is a scathing assessment on the state of education in this country. It is something we have committed ourselves to addressing at Stafford Grammar School. We are constantly looking to work with businesses to understand what they want in their future employees. We believe developing partnerships with those same businesses is integral to our pupils’ future success. We have therefore developed a new scheme that we call our Sixth Form Plus Programme, designed to make our pupils stand out from the crowd and ensure they are amongst the most attractive candidates to universities and future employers.

We still retain a commitment to A Levels because they remain the benchmark for academic success and intellectual achievement but we require our pupils to broaden their educational experience through our complementary studies. Options include studying our bespoke mini-MBA programme and acquiring valuable skills and insight into the world of business, gaining a TEFL qualification to teach overseas students English and earning a valuable income whilst studying at University, pursuing our Pre-Med EPQ programme with visiting experts from the medical profession to assist those wishing to pursue a career in medicine. We also offer support with a range of MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) and EPQs (Extended Project Qualifications) that will be tailored to the individual pupil’s interests to give them additional qualifications and insights into specific areas of expertise.

A Sixth Form that Means Business

Hands on experience is available to those who work on our Business Fayre enterprise, working with businesses in the Stafford area and beyond. Alongside all of these new initiatives we continue to have our nationally recognised music programme, LAMDA, Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, Dance, subject ambassadors, volunteering opportunities, the list goes on.