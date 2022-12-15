Register now for the Dudley College and Dudley Sixth Open Day!

Dudley College and Dudley Sixth Open Day!

You’ll be able to have a look around their campuses and explore a wide range of courses starting in January 2023, including Vocational Courses, T Levels, Apprenticeships and Part-Time programmes. If you’re interested in studying A Levels, you can also visit Dudley Sixth during the open

day and have a look around their sixth form campus.

Dudley College have over 10 campuses, with vibrant study zones, state-of-the-art technology and exciting social spaces. Whatever course you choose, you'll be studying just a stone's throw away from Dudley Town Centre or Brierley Hill.

To register for Dudley College, visit here.

To register for Dudley Sixth, visit here.

Whether you’re leaving school, looking to advance your career or want to prepare for university, they will help you follow your passion. You'll become part of a diverse community, who will support you every step of the way.

If you’re not sure which career path is right for you, their expert careers advisors will be available to help you consider your options and plan for the future.

Here’s what students have to say: “When I started looking at post-16 study options, I found that Dudley College was one of the best colleges to study the course I wanted. I came to the open day and as soon as I met all the tutors, I knew this was my place.

This college gave me an opportunity to reach my potential and I am forever grateful. My tutor is amazing. I receive the support I need, the facilities are excellent and it’s a really friendly college.” - Stoyan Zangov, Motor Vehicle Student

“At open days, the enthusiasm of the teachers made me want to attend. The teachers have been very supportive throughout the course and always pushed me to be my best. I am very grateful to all the staff that helped me.“ - Lilli Goodyear, Dudley Sixth Student