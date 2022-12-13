Secure Your Child’s Future at Thomas Telford UTC in September 2023 – Sixth Form Admission

Thomas Telford UTC in September 2023 – Sixth Form Admission

The Sixth Form curriculum provides considerable breadth for students through a range of academic A-Levels including Mathematics, English Language, Geography, Sport, Biology, Chemistry and Physics as well as vocational courses linked to Innovate, Design and Build specialisms. There is something for everyone at the UTC.

Additionally, T-Levels are a gold standard for education which commenced here at the UTC in September 2021. It follows GCSE’s and is equivalent to three A-Levels. These 2-year courses have been developed in collaboration with employers and businesses so that the content meets the needs of industry and prepares students for work. T-Levels offer students a mixture of classroom learning and ‘on-the-job’ experience during an industry placement of at least 350 hours (approximately 45 days). It provides the knowledge and experience needed to open the door into skilled employment, further study or a higher apprenticeship

The innovative and distinct curriculum the UTC offers both inspires students and prepares them for an outstanding future. Mr Gill said: “I am excited about the individual growth of each of our students over the coming years.”.

Thomas Telford UTC prides itself on offering:

· Broad and Balanced Curriculum

· Strong Emphasis on STEAM Subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Maths)

· Superb Learning Environment

· State-of-the-Art Facilities

· Excellent Enrichment Opportunities

· First-Class Employer Engagement

· Unrivalled Academic and Technical Education

· Real Life Research & Development Projects

· Extensive Support from the University of Wolverhampton and The Thomas Telford Multi-Academy Trust

The Principal Av Gill said: “I am incredibly proud to be the Principal of what I believe is a magical school which offers fantastic opportunities for young people from across Wolverhampton. I am honoured to be entrusted with leading Thomas Telford UTC on a journey that I am confident will see this flagship establishment become the gold standard for secondary education in Wolverhampton. I want every child that comes to Thomas Telford UTC to be part of the fabric of the school, and to come home every day fulfilled and happy that they have made progress in their learning and development. In collaboration with our

sponsors and industry leading employer partners, we are able to offer unrivalled opportunities for 11-18-year-olds.”

Students embarking on their Post-16 education in September 2023 are invited to attend the Open Event on Wednesday 25th January 2023 5:00pm – 6:30pm, booking not required.