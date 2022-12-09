Witch Elm Yuletide Market at The Mander Centre

Witch Elm Yuletide Market . 1.

Local witchy women, Cheryl and Stef are the organisers and two of the sellers attending this festive event. Cheryl, the owner, and maker behind Wishful Willow will be back with her one-of-a-kind crystal necklaces, beautiful freestanding crystals and handmade accessories. Stef, the artist, and maker behind Agni Prasada Burning is back with her witchy inspired freehand pyrography pieces, intricately designed mushrooms and beautiful hand painted Yule decorations.

Lunar and Fern Designs will be joining us with her bespoke house plant arrangements, fresh Yule wreaths and Yule inspired table centre pieces adorned with cinnamon, pinecones, moss, and copper candle spears. Her small terrariums would make the perfect gift for any plant enthusiast!

Print is Dead is new to the market and will be there with her curious collection of mythology, magic, and macabre inspired artworks. Her designs are available over a range of mediums including art prints, vinyl stickers, pocket mirrors and bookmarks.

Gail of JuJu Candles will be there with her magical soy wax creations. She makes a variety of hand dressed dinner candles, scented jar candles, and crystal jar candles with scents including French vanilla, cinnamon bark, and Rose. Some even include raw Quartz and Rose Quartz crystals, and all are carefully hand finished with unique designs.

Wyrdwood Studio will be joining us with their handmade jewellery and bespoke giftware. Their whimsical and sometimes abstract designs are inspired by nature and our connection to it with deigns including ivy leaves and tiny mushrooms. They will also be bringing their unique copper baubles and 3D printed Yule inspired decorations

