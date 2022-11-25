Artisan Fairs are back in the Mander Centre

Black Country Artisan Fairs

Find them on Saturday 3rd December 9am - 5pm, and Sunday 4th December 10am - 4pm on the lower floor of the Mander Centre, just outside Wilko.

Organised by two local small business owners, their passion for top quality handmade item shines through in the selection of local artisans they have curated for this festive weekend.Even using a local business for the festive decorations - 'Flamingo Events', the girls of Black Country Artisan Fairs have brought together more than 20 small creative businesses for this fantastic event including: jewellery makers, sewists, candle makers, artists, authors and bakers.

The ever popular 'Sweet Treats by Sonam' will be back with her amazing cakes and cookies

'Wishful Willow' will be coming along with a fantastic selection of crystals and electroformed jewellery.

'Just Witchin N Stitchin' will be with them on both days with all manner of witchy wears including decorative boxes, potion frames and alternative gingerbread decorations.The organisers themselves, 'Sarah Ellen Designs' and 'That's Sew Becky', will also be trading with their popular colourful resin jewellery, and beautifully created clothes and accessories.

