GeekCon at the Mander Centre

Join a host of geeky traders selling their wares, with everything from retro and vintage toys to Lego figures, Funko Pops, clothing and everything in between! Pick up a classic item, bring back some childhood memories or add to your already growing geeky collection!

Grab a selfie with the Stranger Things Demogorgon, check out the Dr’s Tardis and see if you can find Platform 9 ¾!

Meet Rexy and Raptor from Raptors World and check out the dinosaur babies and artefacts too! They are very friendly we promise!

Spot your favourite characters with Cosplayers from the UK Garrison and the Central Legion, from stormtroopers to Batman you just don’t know who you might spot!

With free face painting (donations welcome) from Cheeky Gorgeous events you can look like your favourite hero in no time! There’s something for everyone across the two fun packed days at GeekCon.

Why travel to a Galaxy far far away when it’s all right here in the Mander Centre!