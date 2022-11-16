Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

GeekCon at the Mander Centre

Sponsored articlesPublished:

GeekCon is a mini comic con style event held across the lower mall in the Mander Centre on the 26th and 27th November. After a very successful and snowy event last year we are back even bigger this year! Free to attend with donations being taken for Cancer Research UK.

Geekcon
Geekcon

Join a host of geeky traders selling their wares, with everything from retro and vintage toys to Lego figures, Funko Pops, clothing and everything in between! Pick up a classic item, bring back some childhood memories or add to your already growing geeky collection!

Geekcon

Grab a selfie with the Stranger Things Demogorgon, check out the Dr’s Tardis and see if you can find Platform 9 ¾!

Geekcon

Meet Rexy and Raptor from Raptors World and check out the dinosaur babies and artefacts too! They are very friendly we promise!

Geekcon

Spot your favourite characters with Cosplayers from the UK Garrison and the Central Legion, from stormtroopers to Batman you just don’t know who you might spot!

Geekcon

With free face painting (donations welcome) from Cheeky Gorgeous events you can look like your favourite hero in no time! There’s something for everyone across the two fun packed days at GeekCon.

Geekcon

Why travel to a Galaxy far far away when it’s all right here in the Mander Centre!

To stay up to date and for further info visit www.mandercentre.co.uk

Sponsored articles

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News