Shireland Sixth Form: the outstanding choice for your future

Sixth Form

Shireland Collegiate Academy has been rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted for the last two inspections. Our Sixth Form was judged ‘outstanding’ in 2013. We’re committed to continuing with the delivery of the highest quality of teaching to ensure all our students reach their potential.

We use the latest technology to enthuse, challenge and inspire our students.

Sixth Form

We work hard to provide an outstanding education at Sixth Form. We don’t shy away from hard work; regular academic monitoring ensures students stay on track to success. We help our students to develop in the areas that they find challenging but within a supportive environment they not just succeed but excel. This ‘family feel’ resonates through everything that we do in the Sixth Form, whether it’s the tutors who offer support on a daily basis or our regular interaction with parents, all resulting in students feeling valued and that they are treated as adults.

Our aim is to offer a tailor-made programme which meets the needs and interests of our learners. Our programme is not just about attaining the core academic pathway – the Shireland Sixth Form experience is augmented with elements such as our Futures, work experience and many other enrichment programmes.

Sixth Form

We are an inclusive Sixth Form and offer Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 pathways, dependent on students’ prior academic attainment and interests. You can choose from a range of A Level, BTEC and Level 3 Diplomas across diverse subjects from Mathematics, the sciences and humanities to languages, vocational subjects and the arts.

Sixth Form

Mrs Denise Fox, Head of Sixth Form, said: “Time after time our students and families inform us that the main reason they choose Shireland Sixth Form is for the incredible learning opportunities. This is coupled with our passion for providing the best possible experience for our students; to challenge and encourage them to take the initiative in shaping their future.”