SHIRELAND CBSO ACADEMY – A NEW SIXTH FORM

Applications will open shortly after our open event via our website: www.shirelandcbso.org.uk/sixth-form
Shireland CBSO Academy is an exciting new partnership between Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust and The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO). Opening in September 2023 on the site of the former BT building in Providence Place, West Bromwich, the Academy will welcome Year 12 students from across Sandwell and the West Midlands to study as part of one of the largest sixth form music cohorts in the area.
The CBSO has a long tradition of innovation in music education and community work. As the first British symphony orchestra to present concerts for young people, and the first to establish a specialist education department and to build a community facility, the CBSO have made a real musical impact on young people and the wider community in the West Midlands.
As the first academy of its kind in the country, Shireland CBSO Academy will provide students with exciting and rewarding enrichment opportunities alongside a traditional curriculum model underpinned by outstanding teaching, excellent pastoral support and unrivalled aspiration. Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust has a proven track record of delivering outstanding Sixth Form education and is committed to delivery of the highest quality of teaching to ensure all students reach their potential, using the latest technology to enthuse, challenge and inspire students.
We aim to offer a specialist programme, rich in music education and opportunity, which meets the needs and interests of our learners. In addition to studying at least one music qualification, students at Shireland CBSO Academy will also be able to choose from the wide range of subjects and qualifications on offer across our Trust’s Sixth Forms.
Students at Shireland CBSO Academy Sixth Form will have access to new, state-of-the-art facilities, including a three-storey auditorium, recording studio and rehearsal spaces, as well as dedicated study and social spaces. They will benefit from the latest technology, including their own laptop device, complete with industry-leading software and our online platform of study resources, complemented by bespoke pastoral and wellbeing provision. In addition, students will have their learning supplemented with instrumental or vocal tuition, masterclasses from CBSO musicians and soloists, performance opportunities and unique enrichment and career experiences.