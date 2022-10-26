Shireland CBSO Academy: A new secondary school.

A new secondary school.

In partnership with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO), the Academy will be the first state school in Britain to be established in collaboration with a professional orchestra and will deliver an outstanding education for its students built on a foundation of academic and musical excellence.

Based in Providence Place, West Bromwich and serving Sandwell and the wider West Midlands, it will be a non-selective school that reflects the diversity of our community. It will deliver a broad curriculum and welcome young people of all backgrounds who have a passion or talent for music – they do not necessarily need to already play an instrument. We will have 150 places available in Year 7 and 60 places in Year 12.

Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust is a recognised leader in education and was founded by three-times Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ Shireland Collegiate Academy: Our students will study a full, broad and balanced curriculum, seen through the lens of music. In Year 7, we will follow the ‘Literacy for Life’ model developed by our Trust over the last 15 years: Students learn via a thematic approach to their studies, spending 17 hours a week with the same teacher, enabling them to smoothly transition from primary to secondary school.

Students will be immersed in musical experiences throughout their time at the Academy, both inside and outside the classroom, allowing them to benefit from the emotional, social, physical and academic benefits that active participation in music can bring.

Students will have the opportunity to practise, rehearse and perform together, developing transferable skills that will support them to achieve academic and musical excellence as they grow to become confident and empathetic young people. Every student at the Academy will receive instrumental or vocal lessons.

The Academy’s facilities include performance spaces, a recording studio and music practice rooms. The building has been designed to support music education and performance, with careful consideration given to the acoustic requirements of such a specialist venue.

Our partnership with the CBSO will ensure that students have a real and genuine opportunity to achieve musically at an elite and national level. The Academy’s students will enjoy regular performances by the orchestra and work with its musicians, learning from the best.

