Shireland Biomedical UTC Sixth Form – Year 12 Open Evening

Open Evening

With outstanding facilities, including an immersive suite and simulated medical ward, fully equipped with the latest cutting-edge technology, Shireland Biomedical UTC Sixth Form (SBU) offers an outstanding sixth form education. We offer a range of A Level and BTEC qualifications, including Health and Social Care, to support you in progressing to the next stage of your education or career.

Open Evening

We are excited to be working in partnership with Birmingham City University. This provides us with an amazing opportunity to enhance our students’ learning and promote high aspirations for all.

We also have strong connections to West Midlands Ambulance Service and local NHS trusts. This allows our Sixth Form students to develop a deeper understanding of a range of careers through interactive workshops, talks from professionals and mock interviews. Students are also encouraged to attend external events such as the UCAS and Apprenticeship Fair and live autopsies, and complete work experience placements.

Open Evening

We offer a traditional sixth form experience that supports and develops our students to be the very best versions of themselves. To support this, students follow a full timetable throughout the week including taught lessons, independent study periods, projects and careers workshops. In addition to this there are opportunities for Sixth Form students to support our younger year groups with their reading or academic work in lessons to further develop their skills.

Extracurricular activities are also an important part of our curriculum with opportunities to study for an Extended Project Qualification or to run your own activities and clubs.

Open Evening

Principal Mr Jaskiran Madahar said: “Through offering such a wide range of experiences alongside your studies, we will develop students who are independent, empowered, aspirational and motivated to excel in all that they do. Our students will be happy, safe and successful, both academically and personally. Our students are also able to appreciate and embrace differences, showing respect and empathy for those around them.”

For more information, please visit www.sbmutc.org.uk and sign up to attend our Year 12 Open Evening on Thursday 3 November 2022, 6pm-8pm. We look forward to meeting you all.