The Witch Elm Markets are back in the Mander Centre

Witch Elm Markets

Witch Elm Markets

Local witchy women, Cheryl and Stef are the organisers and two of the sellers at this amazing event! Cheryl, the owner, and maker behind Wishful Willow Crafts will be there with her one-of-a-kind crystal necklaces, beautiful freestanding crystals and handmade crystal accessories. Stef, the artist, and maker behind Agni Prasada Burning will be there with her witchy inspired freehand pyrography pieces and intricately designed mushrooms and pebbles.

Witch Elm Markets

Vicky, of Stitchcrvft will be bringing the creepy cute with her adorable ghost ornaments. Each one has their own name and personality making them great little gifts for this spooky season. Don’t forget, a ghost is for life, not just for Halloween!

Witch Elm Markets

Hubble Bubble Bathkraft will be there with their handmade soaps, bath bombs, botanical bath teas and tarot themed eyeshadows. They also have an amazing pick'n’mix mini bath bombs range named after magical ingredients!

Witch Elm Markets

Fiona, of Minifi’s Oddities will be joining us with her unique lino prints. Each is designed and pressed by hand making everyone a little individual. Her work is inspired by dark folklore, myths and the macabre.

Witch Elm Markets

Vixx, of Iridescent Elixir will be bringing the pastel goth with her amazing jesmonite cat heads, jewellery and tarot inspired decor. We look forward to seeing her cat army!