Garden Rooms

Ronjack’s exclusive collection of robust, maintenance free garden buildings. Complete with double glazed fully lockable French doors, rubber roof for added weather resistance and wall caps to complete a seam free finish.

Our garden rooms go through a long and extensive manufacturing process in order to reach perfection. The composite wallboards are moulded, dyed, treated with antifungal agents and finished with additives to reduce damaging effects from UV rays and other weather, before being pre-cut for ease of installation.

With office working becoming a thing of the past, it’s time to take your “home office” to the next level. Our garden rooms provide you with the privacy needed for video calls and meetings, but with the added luxury of being outdoors and away from distractions.

To find out more and come and see the product please call 01785 246516 or visit Brindley Close, Tollgate Industrial Estate, Stafford, ST16 3SU.

