Secure Your Child’s Future at Thomas Telford UTC Sixth Form

Students embarking on A levels, BTEC’s or T-Level’s courses in September 2023 are invited to come and visit us at our fantastic Springfield Campus to meet our specialist teachers and find out about the range of courses and enrichment opportunities available.

Thomas Telford UTC prides itself on offering:

• Broad and Balanced Curriculum

• Strong Emphasis on STEAM Subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Maths)

• Superb Learning Environment and State-of-the-Art Facilities

• Excellent Enrichment Opportunities

• First-Class Employer Engagement

• Unrivalled Academic and Technical Education

As well as traditional A-Levels, the UTC is one of the few schools in the country to offer T-Levels in Design, Surveying and Planning for Construction. We and are proud to be located at the university’s Springfield Campus which is the largest construction education hub in Europe. Since our inception we have offered a first-class route for students with the ambition to enter into well paid, fulfilling careers across the enormous range of roles within professional and technical construction sector. Follow this link to hear more about our T-Levels course T Levels Thomas Telford UTC - YouTube

The Principal Av Gill said: “I am honoured to be entrusted with leading Thomas Telford UTC on a journey that I am confident will see this flagship establishment become the gold standard for secondary education in Wolverhampton. I want every child that comes to Thomas Telford UTC to be part of the fabric of the school, and to come home every day fulfilled and happy that they have made progress in their learning and development. In collaboration with our sponsors and industry leading employer partners, we are able to offer unrivalled opportunities for 11-18 year-olds.”

Ofsted has praised the UTC noting that: “Employers contribute impressively to many aspects of school life and are extensively involved in the school as patrons, partners and mentors. The school’s work to develop students’ employability skills is particularly successful. Through regular employer-led group projects students develop high-order communication skills and learn to work as part of a team.”

If this is of interest visit the Open Event on Tuesday 13th October from 5:00pm – 6:30pm.