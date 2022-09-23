Dream Big

Our aim, for every child who joins our academies, is to inspire their dreams for the future and make their ambitions possible. Come to our Open Evenings!

Are you dreaming big for your child’s secondary education?

If your children join Beacon Hill Academy, Pegasus Academy, St James Academy or The Link Academy in September 2023, they will be part of a transformation in local education.

Our aim, for every child who joins one of our academies, is to see their potential, inspire their dreams for the future and make their ambitions possible. Each of our academies has been judged as ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’ for Personal Development by Ofsted, and we are determined to continue making a huge difference to the prospects for local youngsters.

Several years of significantly improved GCSE results show that we are delivering on that intention. If your children come to one of our academies, we will help them to be the best that they can be. If you are dreaming big for your child, come to one of the academies’ Open Days.

The progress that learners make during their time at the Trust’s academies has improved year by year and there has been a large increase in the percentage of learners achieving Grade 5 in both English and Maths. There is every reason to believe that these advances will continue and that future years will see better and better results.

How does the Trust ensure that its academies continually move forward? Each academy enjoys support from a central team of subject directors and subject coaches – experts in their subjects who work with our teachers and your children. The Trust provides help with recruiting exceptional teaching staff, the latest learning technologies, and a tried and tested model of how to ensure positive behaviour and motivate learners.

