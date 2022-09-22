OPEN EVENTS AT ORMISTON NEW ACADEMY

Open events

Prospective students and their parents are invited to the Ormiston NEW Academy open events on Thursday 29th September and Saturday 1st October. The doors will be open from 6.00pm–8.30pm on Thursday and 9am until 12 on Saturday. No need to book, just turn up.

Children and their parents are invited to visit NEWA to gain a taste of life at the Academy and find out why it’s achieved its best ever inspection grade of Good after Ofsted found staff were “galvanised” by the principal’s “ambitious vision”.

Open events

The latest inspection report praises the school’s leaders for creating a “culture where positive behaviour and discipline are celebrated”. It says that NEW Academy is a “vibrant school”, that students “enjoy coming to” and where they are “safe”.

“Students understand that they must try their best and strive for excellence at all times,” adds the report. As one student told inspectors, “I know that today will not be my best, because tomorrow will be better”.

Craig Cooling, who has been principal since 2019, has said that he is ‘immensely proud’ of the Ofsted findings.

Open events

He added: “I’m driven to create a school environment where magic happens in every corner of the school, it’ll continue when students go home and it’ll mature when they leave us and become fantastic, loved, happy successful members of society.

“I have an incredible staffing body here at NEW Academy and we aren’t settling for good, we continue to plan, evolve, grow and provide our young people with the best opportunities. We are really looking forward to showing prospective families our Academy.”

Open events

On the open events, families will interact with all departments, speak to staff and students about life at NEW Academy and meet the Principal, Mr Cooling, amongst many other things.