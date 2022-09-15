Open Event

Ormiston Forge Academy is delighted to announce open event dates for September. They will be throwing open their doors to prospective students and their parents on Thursday 22nd September and Saturday 24th September.

Ormiston Forge Academy is an oversubscribed secondary school that has a Good grade from Ofsted. They are rated as Good in every category inspected – including sixth form; personal development; pupil outcomes; quality of teaching and effectiveness of leadership and management.

Children who are due to start secondary school in September 2023 and their parents are invited to visit Forge to gain a taste of life at the Academy. The doors will be open from 6.00pm–8.30pm on Thursday and 9am until 12 on Saturday. No need to book, just turn up.

On the open events, families will interact with all departments, speak to staff and students about life at Forge and meet the Principal, Dr Lisa Mason, amongst many other things. Also in attendance will be the sixth form where students achieved a 100% pass rate at A level this summer, football scholars and The Access Project who help students improve their grades, even more, to get them into a top university.

Principal, Dr Lisa Mason, said: “Our open events are always a huge success and this year won’t be any different.

"We normally have a large number of families visit us and our year 7 has been full for a number of years now; so, please arrive early and allow around 90 minutes to get the most out of your visit. Attending our open events will give you the opportunity to make the right decision for your child’s education."

Applications are welcome from students in Sandwell and Dudley and a guide to Dudley applications can be found here: https://ormistonforgeacademy.co.uk/key-info/admissions/dudley-admissions