The activities are organised by a host of local organisations,

many of which are free to attend and include food. Activities include, sports, summer camps, fun days out, dance and drama workshops, arts and crafts and more, and begin the first week of the school summer holidays. Full details are available at www.yowolves.co.uk.

Highlights include athletics and multi sports at WV Active, martial arts with Wolverhampton Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, summer camp at The Way, sensory sessions with animals at HugglePets in the Community, summer drama days with the Central Youth Theatre, Rock School with WV10 Consortium, Tech Play with LearnPlay Foundation and golf coaching with Let Us Play.

One of the council’s top priorities is to give children and young people the best possible start in life and a big part of that is to ensure that there is a comprehensive offer during the school holidays.

There’s a lot going on, so please take a look and get involved in the Yo! Summer Activities.