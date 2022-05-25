Celebrate the Jubilee with the Mander Centre

Classic cars will be on show from Historical promotions, a classic 1950s Lanchester with signage history information and a 1950s police car with fittings, props, and uniformed re-enactor (so you best be on your best behaviour!) Photo ops a plenty!
Take part in the free bunting making workshop, open to all ages so get creative and help decorate the mall with all your great creations!
Treat yourself to a cake or two from lovely bakers Momma Sorrentis and Scrumptious bakes, selling everything from brownies to blondies, cannelloni to classics. Take some home for your own street do!
Show your Jubilee spirit at the free face painting station, with face painting by Lil Pips.
And finally, from 11-2pm we will be host to a famous face and her beefeater guards, unfortunately her corgis could not attend! Get you royal wave ready!
With stores and eateries open from 10-5pm on bank holidays, stop by for some free whilst you shop. Stay up to date with everything at the Centre at mandercentre.co.uk and follow our social channels @mandercentre.