Find the best in you, foster for your council

Looking for a rewarding way to live, work and earn, then find out more about fostering for Wolverhampton

Throughout this year’s Foster Care Fortnight, 9-22 May, people who want to find out more about fostering are being invited to get in touch or take part in an online information event.

This month’s online information events will be on Tuesday 10 May at 6.30pm, and Thursday 19 May at 6.30pm. Each event, lasting no more than an hour, will offer an opportunity to find out more about this rewarding career, including the support and financial benefits on offer. It is also an opportunity to speak directly to some of our existing foster carers and find out first-hand what it is like to be a foster carer.

For more information, please visit www.fosteringforwolverhampton.com/events. Meetings will be held via Microsoft Teams Meetings.

The theme for this year’s Foster Care Fortnight is #FosteringCommunities to celebrate the strength and resilience of fostering communities in Wolverhampton and all they do to ensure children are cared for and supported to thrive.

Foster carers can be single, married or in a relationship – and they won't be on their own as help and support is available 24 hours a day. They will receive ‘buddy support’ from experienced foster carers who are there to help and guide them and carers receive a regular, tax exempt fee and allowance to cover the cost of bringing up the child. Fees and allowances start from £383 to £440 per week depending on the child’s age.

Foster carers Raychel and Rajiv said:

“After both experiencing things within our own childhoods, we felt we wanted to give children a safe environment to grow up in. We both have a lot to give and believe we can offer a child as many opportunities as possible to allow them to experience a loving and fulfilling childhood.

“We’re relatively new foster carers, we are really enjoying it, it is especially rewarding to see changes in a child in such a short amount of time.

The support we have received from City of Wolverhampton Council, since becoming foster carers is invaluable. To have people with so much experience guiding us through the process is something you cannot put a price on.”

Fostering can truly be a life-changing experience, both for foster carers and the young person they care for. We'd love to hear from people who have both a spare room and of course love in their heart to give the most vulnerable children and young people in our city a family home.