Savings with West Brom Building Society

Sophie Dwyer – Savings Product Manager

At a time where savings rates have seen historic lows, we have committed to supporting our saving members by continuing to offer above market average interest rates[1]. Following the increase in the Bank of England Bank Rate, we made the decision to increase savings rates for all members with tracker and variable rate accounts. This is another way we can do what is right by our members and provide a boost for savers.

As savings rates increase, how do you pick the right account? Firstly it’s important to decide whether you need access to the savings or can you fix it away for a set period. Then set yourself a budgeting ratio. Make a list of your bills and financial commitments for the month, this will help you to understand how much money you will be able to save, helping you to determine if you save a regular or varied amount each month. It’s important not to put pressure on yourself, if for one month you save less, then remind yourself that it’s ok.

We have a wide range of savings accounts available for you to choose from; easy access, fixed term account or regular savers, there are accounts available to help towards supporting your positive savings habits. In addition to this for anyone starting their savings journey, we have an introduction to savings guide available on our website: https://www.westbrom.co.uk/savings