Stafford Grammar School named top performing school in Staffordshire

Published:

Stafford Grammar School is a co-educational independent school for ages 3 to 18, and is celebrating being named the top performing independent school in Staffordshire, according to The Times.

They are now preparing for their first in person Open Week from 23rd to 25th March after two years of disruption from COVID. Head, Mr Thomas, explains, “We have been delighted to have been named as the top school in Staffordshire by The Times, but here at Stafford Grammar

life continues as normal."

“Our academic success speaks for itself, but it’s the atmosphere at the heart of the school that means so much. This term we see our whole school musical ‘Guys and Dolls’ take place, with pupils from Year 7 to Upper Sixth getting involved not only on stage, but also with costume,

make-up, set design, lighting and sound. That’s the true measure of SGS.

“We have just over 400 pupils from Reception to Upper Sixth, which makes the pupils' involvement in drama productions, music performances and sports teams so much more important. Creating rounded individuals who get involved and are a pleasure to be around is our true success.”

Current parent, Mrs Deane has seen the benefits with her son, James, who is completing his final year in the Sixth Form. “James is doing very well academically but has done so much more than just his academic studies whilst at school. When he joined the Prep. School a real interest in their program of music developed. This has been nurtured throughout his time at the school and he is now part of the National School’s Symphony Orchestra and National Youth Concert Band of Great Britain.” “It certainly doesn’t come from us, as a farming family we are not really musical at all. It’s fantastic seeing what he’s been able to get involved with over the years, but for us it’s just great to see how happy he is. He’s turned into such a fantastic young man and we’re very proud of him.”

