Artisan Fair

Head to the Mander Centre on Saturday 5th March from 9-5pm to shop with a whole host of local artists, makers, bakers, and creatives at the Black Country Artisan Spring Showcase

Organisers and top sellers Sarah Ellen Designs and That's Sew Becky will be there

selling their wares, with slow fashion in amazing prints, think cosmic cats and unicorns! and ultra-glittery resin jewellery for the sparkle lovers!

Black Country Artisan Spring Showcase

There will be delicious treats by sweet treats by Sonam. From gooey brownies to cake jars and the prettiest cupcakes that look (almost) too good to eat!

Black Country Artisan Spring Showcase

I love kitsch specialises in upcycling beer cans into funky creative artwork and with faux succulents that will live forever, alternative cross stitch, concrete creations and a huge pin collection too choose from!

Black Country Artisan Spring Showcase

Lynsey Luu Designs and makes novelty jewellery and accessories, we love her cosmic animals and cheeky chameleon necklaces!

Black Country Artisan Spring Showcase

Urban Gent have everything the hirsute man needs to keep his beard in tip top condition! Plus, hair product ranges to add to your grooming regime.

Black Country Artisan Spring Showcase

Pixel Players creates anime and manga inspired artworks, plus Hama bead creations to jazz up your home.

Black Country Artisan Spring Showcase

With a huge range to choose from you won’t be stuck for something to treat yourself too or stock up on gifts for friends and family.