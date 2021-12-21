opportunity to win a home in Spain for only £2!

holiday home in Spain

The draw will be held on the 28th of April of 2022 and each participation costs £2, so do not worry, you still have plenty of time!

Cloverhut is a property technology company that is part of the same group as Sesortea which has already delivered a home in Almería, Spain.

The House

Imagine winning a home for only £2, and not an ordinary one! The house that is currently being raffled is in a private urbanisation in La Manga, Murcia, in the South of Spain. The house is fully furnished and includes a fully equipped kitchen, two double beds, a large bathroom, a private parking, a community pool and an incredible 20m2 terrace with full sea views that separates into two atmospheres designed to enjoy the spectacular sunset!

Additionally, the house has been carefully fashioned by a designer; you’ll notice how the modern and Nordic style of the home blend in with the environment and make your stay there all the more unforgettable!

How the raffle works

Participating is easy, all you need to do is register, select the offer that interests you and wait until the day of the raffle. Home-ownership has never been so easy!

The raffle of houses follows a free draw and prize competition model meaning that you may participate for free; you also have the option of participating online for a starting price of £2.

Additionally, you will be happy to know that the free draws are completely transparent and are held before a notary.

Not to mention, you can also become a part of Cloverclub and get the chance to win even more prizes such as trips to Mallorca for two and weekly £1000 cash prizes!

Advantages of Cloverhut

Cloverhut’s aim is to have a winner. Cloverhut guides its winners in the transfer of the property at all times and takes over the cost of transfer, which include notary fees and registrations fees.

About the previous Winner

Cloverhut is committed to having a winner; the previous winner Sergio C, describes his experience as joyful and relieving. Sergio is a nurse in Madrid who won a house located in Vera Playa, Almería, Spain. He stated that this big win allowed him to reach independence and tranquillity about the future.

About Cloverhut

Cloverhut is a property technology company that creates technical tools enabling house raffles exclusively in Spain.

One of Cloverhut’s soft spots is quality and transparency. Cloverhut possesses state-of-the-art technology to carry out these types of sweepstakes, offering its users transparency, security, and more chances of winning! So far, the group Sesortea, which Cloverhut is a part of, has delivered 100% of its prizes.