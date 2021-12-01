Christmas all wrapped up at the Mander Centre

Christmas

The festive season is here and the Mander Centre has everything you need to complete Christmas in style! Shop hundreds of brands under one roof from unique independents such as MouseBench and their huge selection of horror and geek merchandise, Shop in the Square stocking over 20 creatives, makers and artist’s works to delicious retro sweets and candies at Sweet Memories and the new pop-up Wolverhampton Fair Traid Shop, stocking a wide range of fair-trade goods which mean a better deal for farmers, growers and small-scale producers in developing countries.

Visit Frasers home to Sports Direct, Game, Belong, Evans Cycles and Flannels for all the top brands and great gift ideas, stop for a coffee at Costa and a lunch time stop off at the new Tapri Café.

With all your favourites under one roof, decorations are covered at Matalan, gifts and treats at Wilko and festive wear at H&M and New Look the Centre has it covered!

Shop extended hours across Wednesdays in December and arrive after 4pm to enjoy free parking. Shop on Sundays across December and bank holidays and parking is free all day!

Don’t forget a visit to Santa in his lovely new Grotto, this year he’s taken up residence in the HUB on the lower mall just by Bonmarche and he can’t wait to meet all the good boys and girls! Booking is through enjoywolverhampon.com but walk ups are welcome if there isn’t a queue, just check with the helpful Elves at the door!

Stop by on select days to enjoy a carol or two and really get into the festive spirit with a stop off at Tastes of Britain on the upper mall by THBaker from the 1st – 22nd December selling a great range of spirits and alcohol gifts!

