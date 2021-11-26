Black Country Artisan Fairs Christmas Celebration.

December artisan market

Head to the Mander Centre on Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th December from 9-5pm and 10-4pm to shop with a whole host of local artists, makers, bakers, and creatives at the Black Country Artisan Fair!

After the success of the last market organisers Sarah Ellen Designs and That's Sew Becky will be bringing some handmade festive cheer to the Mander Centre. Bringing creative small businesses together to help you shop small this Christmas. Come shop their sparkly stunning resin jewellery and slow fashion sewn creations, together with 26 small businesses.

December artisan market

Emma Claire for the Love of Design will be showcasing her new festive jewellery range. All made from handcrafted leather pieces in wonderful bring colours and prints. You’re bound to find a great Secret Santa gift.

December artisan market

Do you know someone who needs to treat their beard with a bit more love? The Urban Gents have got you with 100% organic handmade men’s grooming products from oil to balms, and a great selection of kits they will help tame that bushy beard.

December artisan market

Come see them crochet as quick as they sell, the wonderful The Bag Ladies are at the market. They have a wonderful amount of winter woollies in fantastic designs and colours. Best sellers being their frog and fox hats and dragon arm warmers in an abundance of colours.

December artisan market

Stript Cosmetics are back and are launching their brand-new loose eye shadow! Not only that but their colourful cruelty free bath bombs are always a massive hit with both sellers and shoppers. Lots of great plastic-free pampering presents to be had.

December artisan market