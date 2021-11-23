Moneyfacts Awards 2021

James Wright- Divisional Director Marketing and Intermediary Sales

The pandemic has shown that houses are more than just bricks, they are homes which provide garden sanctuary and fresh air, rooms which can be used as working home offices and kitchen spaces which are in-home restaurant and dining areas. Our homes have never been more significant to us.

Whether you’re a first time buyer, reviewing your current deal, home mover or looking to remortgage, here at the Society we have a range of competitive options available to suit your needs.

Why come to the West Brom? Well this year we were recognised in three categories of the Moneyfacts 2021 awards:

• Winner of Best Building Society Mortgage Provider

• Highly Commended Best Fixed Rate Mortgage Provider

• Commended Innovation in Personal Finance for the Modified Affordability Proposition

We are extremely proud to be crowned the winner of the ‘Best Building Society Mortgage Provider’. This award is very special to us as it recognises our commitment to our purpose of offering the opportunity for people to buy their own homes and consistently providing the best service to our customers.

Despite the impact on the housing market and challenges of the pandemic, we worked even harder to provide the most competitive products to help our members, and in return we were highly commended in the ‘Best Fixed Rate Mortgage provider’ category.

Last year we launched products to specifically support Mortgage Prisoners, and being commended in the ‘Innovation in Personal Finance for the Modified Affordability Proposition’ is a remarkable achievement. Our colleagues worked very hard on this project to provide a genuine benefit to those borrowers.

We strive to offer the best mortgage service to all our customers and want to make their home ownership dreams become a reality.

If you’d like to explore our mortgage options, you can visit our website: https://www.westbrom.co.uk/mortgages. Alternatively you can call into your nearest West Brom branch or call us on 0345 241 3784.