Christmas Party

Are you bored of the same old Christmas party? Well look no further… “NOT YOUR AVERAGE CHRISTMAS PARTY” is coming to Wolverhampton!

On Friday 10th December we have a Festive Treat in store for you that’s has never been seen before in the Midlands! The Hangar presents a night you will never forget including brilliant live performances from some of the biggest names from the 90s’ and Naughties

1ST HEADLINE ACT: 90s Boyband '5IVE' performing the hit songs 'Keep on Movin', 'Everybody Get up', 'If ya gettin down', 'Got the feelin' and 'When the lights go out'!

2ND HEADLINE ACT: The Legendary 'S-CLUB' performing the hit songs 'Bring it all Back', 'Dont Stop Movin', 'Have you Ever', 'Never had a dream come true' and 'Reach'!

3RD HEADLINE ACT: 90s sensation ‘East 17’ will be performing their greatest hits including the 1994 UK Christmas Number 1 ‘Stay Another Day’

4TH HEADLINE ACT: Another huge 90s boy band A1 has been added to the line-up performing live 'Like a rose', 'Caught in the middle', 'Everytime' and much more

5TH HEADLINE ACT: Sweet Female Attitude - Flowers goes down as one of the biggest garage tracks of the naughties and we cant wait to have it performed live on the night

6TH HEADLINE ACT ???? Headliner to be announced on the night!!!

Your ticket will include a drink on arrival and a 3 Course Festive Meal provided by the Meat House

Menu

Table starters ( A selection of starters to share)

Prawn cocktail cup

Grilled prawns in a classic marie-rose sauce served in a baby gem

Lettuce cup

Baked Camembert

Warm Camembert topped with caramelised onion chutney & sourdough bread

Mini Yorkshire Puddings

Mini Yorkies filled with pulled pork and stuffing

Main

Choice of roast Turkey crown, Roast Beef or Grilled salmon

All served with herby roast potatoes, roasted maple carrots ,honey parsnips, brussel sprouts , pigs in blankets, thyme & caramelised leek stuffing , Yorkshire pudding & Roast Chicken Gravy

Desserts

Classic Christmas pudding served with brandy infused Devon custard

Loaded profiteroles

Cream filled choux buns topped with fudge, brownies pieces, chocolate & caramel sauce & finished with chocolate curls

Vegetarian option :

Roasted Beetroot & Butternut squash with a thyme mushroom duxelle wrapped in crisp puff pastry

Featuring DJs, Party Games, Comedians, a Fire Show, Stilt Walkers, Christmas Karaoke, Cash Prizes and much more. This is the kind of event that makes you want to tell everyone, ‘I was there.’ Whether you’re looking for a workplace Christmas party venue or a get together with friends

and family over the festive period, Not Your Average Christmas Party is the ideal choice.

If you just wish to come for the concert to see all of the artists performing 'Concert ticket only' are now available for only £25 - Entry begins at 9.30pm for this.