GeekCon at the Mander Centre

GeekCon is a mini comic con style event and will be across the lower mall in the Mander Centre on the 27th and 28th November. Previously run by Geeks Events who’s lead organiser sadly passed away during Covid we are holding this smaller event to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation, the Charity chosen by his family.

Join 25 traders selling their geeky wares, with everything from retro and vintage toys to comics, clothing and everything in between! Pick up a classic item, bring back some childhood memories or add to your already growing Funko Pop collection!

Grab a selfie with the DeLorean from Back to the Future before you’re outta time! Strike a pose and show no mercy at the Cobra Kai dojo.

Say hello to Droids and Ewoks at the Star Wars prop displays. Donations for the charity being taken for photo ops so please be generous.

Spot your favourite characters with Cosplayers from the UK Garrsion and the Central Legion, from stormtroopers to Batman you just don’t know who you might spot!

With free face painting (donations welcome) and a balloon modeller to entertain then there’s something for everyone across the two fun packed days at GeekCon.

Why travel to a Galaxy far far away when it’s all right here in the Mander Centre!