Kerry Ellis West End and Broadway Star

The internationally renowned singer and actress will spend a day at Stafford Grammar mentoring secondary school pupils from across the local area in a masterclass, before taking centre stage at a gala show. Tickets are still up for grabs for Tuesday’s concert, which will feature professional musicians and include solos by

Kerry, group performances with youngsters and an on-stage chat with the leading lady.

“It will be a golden chance to rub shoulders with the best in the musical theatre business and it’ll be a very special occasion. Rarely do we get the chance to hear and see an international star of the stage perform for us. I hope people in the area will grasp the opportunity to listen to Kerry on their own doorstep,” said

SGS director of music, Gavin Lamplough.

Well-known for playing Elphaba in London and New York productions of Wicked, Kerry has fast become recognised as the leading lady of West End musicals from her many starring roles. She also achieved chart-topping success as a recording artist.