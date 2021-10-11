Witch Elm Markets at the Mander Centre

Elm Markets

Elm Markets

Local witchy women and macabre lovers Cheryl and Stef are the organisers and two of the sellers taking part in this amazing event. Cheryl, who runs Wishful Willow Crafts will be there with her crystals, handcrafted crystal jewellery and accessories. Stef, the artist and maker behind Agni Prasada Burning will be there with her amazing pyrography art pieces and macabre Tarot deck.

Elm Markets

Midlands based Designer Maker Charlotte Clark Ltd will be at the market bringing her curiously alternative and macabre homewares and ornaments with her. When she’s not working on her homeware range she’s managing the amazing Shop in the Square which is also based in the Mander Centre!

Elm Markets

Jo, the part hippy, part goth, and whole entire staff and creative force behind Patternorium will be attending on the 30th of October too. Patternorium is a surface pattern company with a Victorian gothic aesthetic creating luxurious home décor products.

Elm Markets

Lynn Hickman is the artist and maker behind Amber Rocks Art. She is a local alternative artist creating artwork influenced by tattoo culture with a strong 40’s Rock & Goth vibe. She also hand casts and paints beautifully unique resin skulls.

Elm Markets

Lisa, the local designer maker behind Witchin ‘n’ Stichin will be at the market with her beautiful range of homewares, including upcycled jewellery boxes, creepy gingerbread decorations, jesmonite resin runes, trinket trays and candle holders and maybe even a horror doll or two!