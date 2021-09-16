Black Country Artisan Fairs Autumn Extravaganza

Black Country Artisan Fairs Billboard Sept

Organisers and top sellers Sarah Ellen Designs and That's Sew Becky will be there and

when they’re not covered in glitter or trapped behind a sewing machine they can be found plotting and planning the best way to showcase small businesses like themselves whilst selling their wares, slow fashion in amazing prints and ultra-glittery resin jewellery.

There will be delicious treats by sweet treats by Sonam Offering a great selection of cupcakes, cake jars, handmade fudge and truffles you’ll be spoilt for choice!

Not only that but she also makes celebration cakes, if you’re interested in getting something made for a special occasion why not speak to her at the market and maybe buy a few samples.

Need something extra special for the teeny peeps in your life, look no further than Candy Lane kids. So many cute clothing items to choose from, along with extra goodies such as reusable wipes and bags to keep them in.

I love kitsch specialises in upcycling beer cans into funky creative artwork and with faux succulents that will live forever, alternative cross stitch and concrete creations!

Lynsey Luu designs and makes novelty jewellery and accessories and even designed the artwork for the event! With a huge range to choose from you won’t be stuck for something to treat yourself too and Christmas is just less than 100 days away!

