new

Parents of children moving into year 7 in September 2022 can now apply for their places and we are delighted to be able to announce our open event dates for September. Students and their parents will be able to book their bubbles for Thursday 30th September, Saturday 2nd October or Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday the following week.

We have designed our booking system where start times for the open events are staggered with a maximum of four families and a member of staff in each bubble. Additionally, there will be four starting points on the tour so numbers that flow through each event will be closely controlled and monitored.

Principal, Mr Craig Cooling, said: “We can’t wait to see children who are due to start secondary school in September 2022 and give them a taste of life here at NEWA.

“We’ve ensured that we can cater for all families safely but we recognise that booking isn’t to everyone’s liking. We operate an open-door policy here and if you want to visit at another time, we are available for you and will always do our best to accommodate.

Ormiston NEW Academy

“Attending our open events will give families the opportunity to make the right decision for their child’s education. We’ve been meticulous in our planning and communications throughout the pandemic and our open events are no different. The Academy is growing at a fast rate, we are proud of our progress and our students are looking forward to sharing their accomplishments with you.”

CLICK HERE TO BOOK YOUR BUBBLE – https://bit.ly/2UwmsHv

Ormiston NEW Academy