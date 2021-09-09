Entry Into Year 7 in 2022

Ofsted Forge

The booking system has been designed so start times for the open events are staggered with a maximum of four families and a member of staff in each bubble. Additionally, there will be four starting points on the tour so numbers and flow throughout each event will be closely controlled and monitored.

Principal, Dr Lisa Mason, said: "Our open events are always a huge success and this year won't be any different. We can't wait to see children who are due to start secondary school in September 2022 and give them a taste of life at Forge.

"We've been meticulous in our planning and communications throughout the pandemic and it's really important that we provide a safe, enjoyable experience for one of the biggest decisions that a family will make together. Attending our open events will give families the opportunity to make the right decision for their child’s education."

CLICK HERE TO BOOK YOUR BUBBLE - https://bit.ly/2TS2lmN

The doors will be open from 6.00pm – 8.30pm on Thursday and 9.00am until 12.00pm on Saturday. There will be a number of tours the following week which will provide the opportunity to see how good the Academy is, all day, every day.

On Thursday 23rd and Saturday 25th, prospective parents and students will be able to visit departments at Forge meeting teachers and students. There will be live demonstrations and opportunities to meet senior leaders all in a safe environment.

Ormiston Forge Academy is an oversubscribed secondary school and has had Good inspections from Ofsted in 2016 and 2019.