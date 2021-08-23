One Great Charity Day at Mander Centre

Print

One Great Day supports Children’s Charities such as great Ormond Street and was set up by the parents of a child who received care at the famous hospital. Established in 2014 they have so far raised over £750,000 for more than 220 different children’s Charities across the country. So, let’s make this year’s event the best yet!

Head to the Mander Centre for a fun filled day on September 4th 10am-4pm. Join Wolverhampton favourite Dicky Dodd (Signal radio & WCR Radio) as he hosts a prize filled wheel of fortune style event. Donate to play (minimum £1) for the chance to win great prizes from Mander Centre retailers and beyond.

Print

There will be a bake sale, full of treats and goodies to take home or enjoy on the day and a colouring in station for the kids (big and small) to keep them entertained and happy!

Print

A charity car wash will be in operation on the car park and parking will be paid for by a donation on the day so please dig deep and support the great work the chosen charities do.

Monies raised will also go to Little Hearts Matter, the only national UK charity offering help to anyone affected by the diagnosis of single ventricle heart condition. They work with children, young adults and families to reduce the isolation, fear and lack of understanding created when a child is diagnosed as having half a working heart.

Print

So please come a long and offer your support for these amazing charities and the work they do and have fun doing it!