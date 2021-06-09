Frasers, NOW OPEN in Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton Frasers, Photography by Joas Souza Photographer

Wolverhampton Frasers, Photography by Joas Souza Photographer

Beauty, a hero category for Frasers, is presented as a sleek and modern beauty playground. Customers enter through a marble façade to discover over 120 brands – from beauty powerhouses including Christian Dior, Clarins, NARS and MAC to innovative newcomers such as Natasha Denona and Uoma, and latest must-have international brands including Olaplex, Mario Badescu, Vapour, and Roen. The service-led proposition is designed to align with the way the modern consumer shops – across price-points, brands and product categories. At its heart sits the Trend Marketplace, a dynamic space bringing together an ever-changing roster of emerging beauty, tanning, hair, bath & body brands, alongside beauty tools and accessories. A plethora of clean beauty options are available across all categories including disruptive new skincare brands Grown Alchemist, Evolve Beauty and Goldfaden MD.

An independent advisor will offer consultations in a dedicated skincare area housing innovative skincare solutions housing some of the best brands from around the world, together with specialist niche brands. Alongside, a fragrance library will offer a best-in-class selection of fragrance from around the world and a digital state-of-the-art beauty hydration bar will offer complimentary water infusions tailored to compliment customers skincare routines.

Wolverhampton Frasers, Photography by Joas Souza Photographer

Frasers also features homewares in an interactive Frasers House area of the store. Frasers House has been curated to offer a full 360 lifestyle shopping experience. Showcasing both current and upcoming trends, the unique space is dressed to make customers feel at home, encouraging them to relax within the space and experience products both visually and physically. Consumers can expect to be met by an Interiors Style Advisor who has been expertly trained to offer product and service knowledge and detailed trend advice to suit every customer brief. Brands will include Sofa.com Tom Dixon, LSA and Ralph Lauren Home.