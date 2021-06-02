Participate in an Active Monitoring of the Safety of a COVID-19 Vaccine Study

The study will recruit at least 20,000 people aged 40 and over vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The study will use short questionnaires which include questions about the vaccination and any symptoms/conditions you have experienced following vaccination.

You can express an interest in participating in the study at any time before you are vaccinated. We will then contact you when you have had your vaccination in order to invite you to start the study. Click here to register interest.

Alternatively you can start the study after you have been vaccinated (within 42 days). Click here to sign up.

We are interested to hear from you whether you have any problems or no problems at all after the vaccine. Click to register interest.