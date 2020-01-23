ActionBlast Events with NERF guns, are you ready?

Take on your friends and family in the ultimate battle across the mall. Dodge and weave around the inflatable barricades and then take aim! Equipment can be provided but you are welcome to bring your own, as long as your NERF guns are unmodified. Safety is top priority and protective eye wear will be provided, with fully trained staff on site making sure the event runs smoothly. Everyone is welcome from age 5 and above.

ActionBlast at the Mander centre

Sessions start at 7pm and are just £3 per person per play, with the last session at 9pm. You can stay and play all night if you are up to the challenge, but be sure to book on to each session you’d like to attend!

Supervising adults can join in the fun or watch from the upper levels, and even treat themselves to a refreshing £5 special offer G&T at CRAZY co. Gin distillery, now open on the lower level opposite Beatties.

Spaces are limited to 20 players per session, so don’t miss out and get your space booked via : https://form.jotform.com/200203211070328

Or via our Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/217732179240355/

Payments are via cash on the night of the event, so book now and pay later!

Plus take a selfie in the photo pod before the fight, or after to show off as a survivor and easily upload to social media to wow your mates! Certificates are presented to all participants to take home and display!

For more information visit www.mandercentre.co.uk and stay up to date by following us on social media @mandercentre.

Are you ready for the fight?