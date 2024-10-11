What are the chances of seeing the Northern Lights in the Black Country tonight and why are we seeing them again?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

That's the message from the Met Office on where best to spot the aurora show after spectacular sightings across the Black Country on Thursday evening.

Express & Star readers have sent in amazing pictures of the lights, which are caused when charged particles from the surface of the Sun batter into the Earth's protective magnetic field.

This week's show of the aurora borealis had space watchers debating which was better – the display in May or last night's.

Amazing image Emma Thompson from Kingswinford!

A spokesperson for the Met Office confirmed on Thursday sightings of the Northern Lights could be expected in the Midlands tonight.

They said: "On October 10 or on October 11 a significant enhancement is expected.

"Aurora sightings are likely across Scotland and Northern Ireland, perhaps across northern England, with a slight chance of sightings across parts of the Midlands or the south of England where skies are clear."

Space weather experts say that the Sun is at or near the peak of its 11 year solar cycle. But even when that passes the Sun can still be very active.

Met Office Space Weather Manager Simon Machin said: “One of the curious things about the solar maximum is that it’s not possible to declare it has occurred until after it has happened and when you observe that reduction in sunspot activity.

“We know that the solar maximum increases the chances of space weather events impacting the Earth, but even as you move away from it, the Sun will continue to emit solar flares and geomagnetic storms.

Cloe McCarthy send in this great image

"This means that further auroral displays are likely, as well as an ongoing chance of potentially impactful space weather events, even as we move towards the next solar minimum.”

Yesterday's show was due to a fast coronal mass ejection that left the Sun on October 9 and is having ongoing effects.

Fantastic submission from Jussi Kaur

Aurora has been sighted as far south as southern England and on the continent.

Numann Haque of Pendeford sent this amazing image in

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "The chances of aurora remain initially, though gradually easing through October 11, becoming increasingly confined to far northern geomagnetic latitudes by October 13."

Want to show off your amazing photographs of the Northern Lights? Send you submissions to reporters@expressandstar.co.uk