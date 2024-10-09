Couple stuck in Florida in path of Hurricane Milton plan to 'ride it out' if disaster hits

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The US state is currently preparing for the "extremely dangerous" hurricane to hit, with warnings of winds up to 155mph.

Melissa Rutter from Bromsgrove and her partner Daniel King are currently in Orlando stuck in their hotel, waiting for a flight home on Friday.

Talking to BBC WM the couple told of their anxiety as they wait in the path of the hurricane, and the concerns from locals, less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene hit the Gulf Coast.

Andy Malloy, top, whose family has owned the home next door for more than 50 years, rests on the steps of Sunset Villa Condos with his wife Kim, as they take some time to say goodbye before heeding evacuation orders ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in Bradenton Beach.

Melissa said they had been in Florida for two weeks but had cut short a trip to Sarasota and returned to Orlando after warnings of the approaching hurricane.

She said: "It will be two weeks on Wednesday we arrived, we spent a week up in Orlando and then we went down to Sarasota which was meant to be for a week until the news of the hurricane was coming so we decided to head back up to Orlando on Monday night."