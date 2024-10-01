West Mercia Police officers in 3,000-mile charity mission taking emergency vehicles to West Africa

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Five officers from West Mercia Police were part of a large convoy involved in an aid mission organised by the Emergency Services Aid Charity.

Inspector Dan Poucher, Police Sergeants Rob ‘Swoosh’ Seewoosaha and Kayley Perkins, together with Police Constables Chris Fowler and Danny Evans, were among those who drove disused emergency vehicles on the 3,000-mile journey.

Five West Mercia Police embarked on a charity mission across Spain and into Africa to deliver fire engines and ambulances

They joined a group of 65 volunteers in a convoy of 20 fire engines and ambulances travelling across Spain and Gibraltar, then via ferry to Morocco, before driving through Western Sahara, Mauritania, Senegal and finally The Gambia.

The team departed Defford in Worcestershire on September 12 to deliver the vital, unused and reconditioned vehicles to the African country and were now due to fly back today, Tuesday, October 1.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The journey was not all plain sailing however: the convoy were held up by Moroccan customs officials who would not let them out of the Tanger Med port for three days while paperwork was sorted, which put them behind schedule.

The vehicles then got stuck in mud when a thunderstorm washed the road away as they approached the Senegalese border from Mauritania, putting them back by a further two days.

But they battled on to make back the time they lost to Tanger Med and the quagmire.

Photo: West Mercia Police

Inspector Dan Poucher, who is also treasurer of the Emergency Services Aid Charity, said: “From the team's perspective, this was one of the most challenging experiences of their lives.

“We encountered problem after problem but with sheer perseverance and fortitude we were able to overcome all obstacles.

“The Gambians praised us for our efforts and said that these vehicles will change the lives of so many people and that they are proud of their link to the UK.”

Photo: West Mercia Police

Temporary Chief Constable Richard Cooper praised the team’s efforts, saying: “I’m very proud of this intrepid West Mercia team in this extraordinary mission to The Gambia, whose people will ultimately reap the benefits of receiving these reconditioned emergency vehicles.

“Despite facing several setbacks, they showed exceptional determination and resilience typical of our officers to complete their mission.

“It is fantastic to think their actions will contribute to lives being saved by our emergency service colleagues in another part of the world.”